More than 50 people were killed in an attack in Las Vegas, making it the deadliest US mass shooting since 1949.

More 50 people have been killed in a mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

The suspect in the shooting, which took place at a music festival, was was killed by police officers in the hotel room from where he opened fire on the crowd, authorities said.

The Las Vegas attack is the deadliest mass shooting in the US since 1949, surpassing the 2016 attack in Orlando, in which 49 people were killed at the Pulse nightclub.

Here's a look at the deadliest mass shootings in the US over the last two decades:

Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas (2017): More than 50 killed

A shooter opened fire on the crowd of concert-goers at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing more than 50 people and injuring 200 others.

Pulse nightclub (2016): 49 killed

A heavily-armed gunman killed 49 people inside a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando on June 12, 2016.

The attacker was killed in a shootout with police. He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group, which later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Virginia Tech (2007): 32 killed

A 23-year-old student went on a rampage at Virginia Tech University in April 2007, killing 27 students and five teachers before committing suicide.

Sandy Hook (2012): 26 killed

A 20-year-old man killed his mother in December 2012 before shooting and killing 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. He later committed suicide.

Texas restaurant (1991): 22 killed

In October 1991, a man shot dead 22 people in a restaurant in the town of Killeen before shooting himself.

San Bernardino (2015): 14 killed

A newlywed couple stormed an office party at a social services centre in San Bernardino, California in December 2015, shooting dead 14 people and injuring 22 others. The couple was shot dead by police.

Fort Hood military base (2009): 13 killed

In November 2009, a US army psychiatrist opened fire at his military base in Killeen, killing 13 people and injuring 42 others.

New York immigrant centre: 13 killed

A Vietnamese immigrant shot dead 13 people at a civic centre in the city of Binghamton in April 2009, before killing himself.

Navy Yard headquarters (2013): 12 killed

A former serviceman shot randomly at workers at the Washington Navy Yard headquarters in September 2013, killing 12 people before he was shot dead by police.

Aurora, Colorado (2012): 12 killed

A young man wearing body armour stormed a cinema showing a late-night premiere of a Batman film in Aurora, Colorado in July 2012, opening fire and releasing tear gas. Twelve people were killed and 70 others wounded. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Columbine High (1999) : 12 killed

Two teenage boys shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher, before killing themselves at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies