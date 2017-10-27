Catalonia independence: As it happens

Catalonia's parliament declared independence from Spain on Friday in defiance of the central government, in Madrid.
The Spanish government responded by approving direct rule in the breakaway region. The vote by the upper house on Article 155 allows Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to rule Catalonia directly.
Below all the latest updates on Friday's declaration and the Spanish government's response:
18:05 local time, October 27, 2017
17:30 local time, October 27, 2017
'Out with the Spanish flag'
In the Catalan town of Girona, supporters of the region's independence bid have apparently removed the Spanish national flag from the town hall building and replaced it with the Catalan regional flag.
Cellphone video footage filmed Friday in Girona, northeast of the regional capital of Barcelona, and posted on Twitter showed a crowd cheering "out, out, out with the Spanish flag!" shortly after Catalonia’s parliament voted to declare an independent republic.
17:39 local time, October 27, 2017
Carles Puidgemont responded:
Prime Minister of Belgium wrote:
17:15 local time, October 27, 2017
US supports the Spanish government
The US State Department says it stands in support of Spain's government in its efforts to stop Catalonia's independence bid.
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said:
"Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government's constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united."
16:45 local time, October 27, 2017
'We must keep to our values'
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has called on fellow separatists to remain peaceful ahead of an expected crackdown by Spanish authorities after the region's lawmakers voted in favor of declaring an independent Catalan republic.
Facing a crowd of hundreds of supporters packing Catalonia's parliament building, he said: “In the days ahead we must keep to our values of pacificism and dignity. It’s in our, in your hands to build the republic.”
16:35 local time, October 27, 2017
Carles Puidgemont then responded Tusk:
16:20 local time, October 27, 2017
'Spain remains our interlocutor'
Donald Tusk, president of the European Council wrote:
16:15 local time, October 27, 2017
Constitutional measures
Spain's Senate has authorised the government to apply constitutional measures to take control of the government of Catalonia.
A majority of senators gave Spanish Prime Minister the go-ahead Friday to apply unprecedented measures including sacking Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet.
The vote came shortly after the Catalan parliament itself voted in Barcelona to declare the region's independence.
15:45 local time, October 27, 2017
'I call on Spaniards to remain calm'
Spain's prime minister has urged all citizens to remain calm after Catalonia's parliament approved a motion declaring the region a republic independent from Spain.
Mariano Rajoy made the appeal in a tweet Friday, minutes after the regional parliament, which has 135 seats, voted in a secret ballot that opposition Catalan lawmakers boycotted. The motion was passed in a 70-10 vote with two blank ballots.
Rajoy wrote: "I call on all Spaniards to remain calm. The rule of law will restore legality to Catalonia."
Rajoy's tweet came as the Spanish Senate in Madrid prepared to approve government proposals to take direct control of region Catalonia.
15:40 local time, October 27, 2017
Thousands of people who have gathered outside Catalonia's parliament building in support of the region's independence bid cheered and danced after the parliament passed a motion saying it wanted to establish an independent Catalan Republic.
The crowds had watched the voting process and the counting live on big screens.
15:35 local time, October 27, 2017
Catalonia's regional parliament passed a motion saying they are establishing an independent Catalan Republic.
Separatist lawmakers celebrated as the vote was approved with 70 votes in favour of independence, 10 against and 2 blank ballots.
Spain opposes the independence bid and the central government in Madrid is readying measures to take over control of the northeastern region. No country has expressed support for the secession bid.