Catalonia independence: As it happens

Catalonia's parliament declared independence from Spain on Friday in defiance of the central government, in Madrid.

The Spanish government responded by approving direct rule in the breakaway region. The vote by the upper house on Article 155 allows Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to rule Catalonia directly.

Below all the latest updates on Friday's declaration and the Spanish government's response:

'O ut with the Spanish flag'

In the Catalan town of Girona, supporters of the region's independence bid have apparently removed the Spanish national flag from the town hall building and replaced it with the Catalan regional flag.

Cellphone video footage filmed Friday in Girona, northeast of the regional capital of Barcelona, and posted on Twitter showed a crowd cheering "out, out, out with the Spanish flag!" shortly after Catalonia’s parliament voted to declare an independent republic.

Carles Puidgemont responded:

Prime Minister of Belgium wrote:

A political crisis can only be solved through dialogue. We call for a peaceful solution with respect for national and international order — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) October 27, 2017

US supports the Spanish government

The US State Department says it stands in support of Spain's government in its efforts to stop Catalonia's independence bid.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said:

"Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government's constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united."

'We must keep to our values'

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has called on fellow separatists to remain peaceful ahead of an expected crackdown by Spanish authorities after the region's lawmakers voted in favor of declaring an independent Catalan republic.

Facing a crowd of hundreds of supporters packing Catalonia's parliament building, he said: “In the days ahead we must keep to our values of pacificism and dignity. It’s in our, in your hands to build the republic.”

Carles Puidgemont then responded Tusk:

'Spain remains our interlocutor'

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council wrote:

For EU nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor. I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 27, 2017

Constitutional measures

Spain's Senate has authorised the government to apply constitutional measures to take control of the government of Catalonia.

A majority of senators gave Spanish Prime Minister the go-ahead Friday to apply unprecedented measures including sacking Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet.

The vote came shortly after the Catalan parliament itself voted in Barcelona to declare the region's independence.

'I call on Spaniards to remain calm'

Spain's prime minister has urged all citizens to remain calm after Catalonia's parliament approved a motion declaring the region a republic independent from Spain.

Mariano Rajoy made the appeal in a tweet Friday, minutes after the regional parliament, which has 135 seats, voted in a secret ballot that opposition Catalan lawmakers boycotted. The motion was passed in a 70-10 vote with two blank ballots.

Rajoy wrote: "I call on all Spaniards to remain calm. The rule of law will restore legality to Catalonia."

Rajoy's tweet came as the Spanish Senate in Madrid prepared to approve government proposals to take direct control of region Catalonia.

Thousands of people who have gathered outside Catalonia's parliament building in support of the region's independence bid cheered and danced after the parliament passed a motion saying it wanted to establish an independent Catalan Republic.

The crowds had watched the voting process and the counting live on big screens.

Catalonia's regional parliament passed a motion saying they are establishing an independent Catalan Republic.

Separatist lawmakers celebrated as the vote was approved with 70 votes in favour of independence, 10 against and 2 blank ballots.

Spain opposes the independence bid and the central government in Madrid is readying measures to take over control of the northeastern region. No country has expressed support for the secession bid.