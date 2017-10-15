The Brief: Austria votes, Raqqa, Iraq tension, Rohingya

Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Sunday:

Don't miss:

Austria votes today and the far right is expected to gain popularity. Find out everything you need to know here. We will be bringing you all the latest.

In the Middle East, ISIL is being pushed from its former defacto capital in Syria, Raqqa. What's expected next in the battle? Read more here.

And in Asia, the Rohingya crisis is far from over. We published an open letter to Myanmar leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi from a member of the persecuted minority. You can read this moving letter here.

Looking ahead:

It's a day of elections. As well as Austria's national election, Kyrgyzstan is in the midst of a presidential election and Venezuela is choosing governors in all 23 states.

The Catalan president faces increase pressure to declare independence. We report from Barcelona on rising tensions following the vote to secede from Spain.

And in the Middle East, Kurdish Peshmerga fighters have rejected a warning from Iraq to withdraw from oil-rich Kirkuk. We will bring you all the latest.

Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...