The Brief: Austria votes, Raqqa, Iraq tension, Rohingya

Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Sunday:
Don't miss:
- Austria votes today and the far right is expected to gain popularity. Find out everything you need to know here. We will be bringing you all the latest.
- In the Middle East, ISIL is being pushed from its former defacto capital in Syria, Raqqa. What's expected next in the battle? Read more here.
- And in Asia, the Rohingya crisis is far from over. We published an open letter to Myanmar leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi from a member of the persecuted minority. You can read this moving letter here.
Looking ahead:
- It's a day of elections. As well as Austria's national election, Kyrgyzstan is in the midst of a presidential election and Venezuela is choosing governors in all 23 states.
- The Catalan president faces increase pressure to declare independence. We report from Barcelona on rising tensions following the vote to secede from Spain.
- And in the Middle East, Kurdish Peshmerga fighters have rejected a warning from Iraq to withdraw from oil-rich Kirkuk. We will bring you all the latest.
Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...