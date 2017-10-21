Munich police: Several wounded in stabbing spree

Several people have been wounded in Munich after an unidentified assailant went on a stabbing spree in the southern city.

German police said the perpetrator injured at least four people, and warned the public to stay away from the Rosenheimer Platz in the city centre.

The victims were lightly hurt in the attack, with the perpetrator still on the run.

Sirens could be heard throughout the city as police hunted for the attacker.

Police were searching for a man of about 40 years old and said he apparently acted alone. His motive was yet unclear.

Police on Twitter called for residents to provide any information to help catch the suspect and to stay in their homes.