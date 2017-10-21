Munich police: Several wounded in stabbing spree

Knife-wielding assailant injures several as police warns public to stay away from Rosenheimer Platz in city centre.

    Several people have been wounded in Munich after an unidentified assailant went on a stabbing spree in the southern city.

    German police said the perpetrator injured at least four people, and warned the public to stay away from the Rosenheimer Platz in the city centre.

    The victims were lightly hurt in the attack, with the perpetrator still on the run.

    Sirens could be heard throughout the city as police hunted for the attacker.

    Police were searching for a man of about 40 years old and said he apparently acted alone. His motive was yet unclear. 

    Police on Twitter called for residents to provide any information to help catch the suspect and to stay in their homes.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The woman who cleans up after 'lonely deaths' in Japan

    The woman who cleans up after 'lonely deaths' in Japan

    When somebody dies lonely and alone, Miyu Kojima steps in to clean their home and organise the mementos of their life.

    Putin and the 'triumph of Christianity' in Russia

    Putin and the 'triumph of Christianity' in Russia

    The rise of the Orthodox Church in Russia appears unstoppable, write filmmakers Glen Ellis and Viktoryia Kolchyna who went to investigate the close ties between the church and Putin.

    The chill effect: Is India's media running scared?

    The chill effect: Is India's media running scared?

    Much of India's media spurns a scoop about the son of PM Modi's right-hand man. Plus, NFL as platform for race politics.