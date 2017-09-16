British police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to their investigation into the bombing of a packed London Underground train.
"The 18-year-old man was arrested by Kent Police in the port area of Dover this morning, Saturday, 16 September, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act," police said in a statement describing the arrest as "significant".
A day earlier, at least 29 people were injured in the explosion on a train at Parsons Green in southwest London.
British authorities raised the national threat to the maximum level in the aftermath of the explosion.