Eighteen-year-old arrested in the port area of Dover on the English Channel in connection with Parsons Green bombing.

British police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to their investigation into the bombing of a packed London Underground train.

"The 18-year-old man was arrested by Kent Police in the port area of Dover this morning, Saturday, 16 September, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act," police said in a statement describing the arrest as "significant".

A day earlier, at least 29 people were injured in the explosion on a train at Parsons Green in southwest London.

British authorities raised the national threat to the maximum level in the aftermath of the explosion.