Qatari and Saudi leaders agree to assign envoys to resolve the diplomatic dispute, state media in both countries say.

The emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabia's crown prince have held a phone conversation to discuss a major diplomatic crisis in the Gulf, according to state media from both countries.

The call on Friday between by the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, is believed to be the first official contact between the two countries since the beginning of the crisis more than three months ago.

The call was held on the basis of coordination with US President Donald Trump, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported in the early hours of Saturday.

In the phone call, the two leaders "stressed the need to resolve this crisis" through dialogue "to ensure the unity and stability" of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said QNA.

The Qatari emir welcomed a proposal by the Saudi crown prince to assign two envoys to resolve the dispute in a way that respects the sovereignty of states, QNA added.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade against, accusing Doha of funding "terrorism". Qatar has vehemently rejected the allegations as "baseless".

Saudi state news agency SPA also confirmed the phone call, adding the Qatar's emir "expressed his desire" to discuss the demands of the four blockading countries.

"The details will be announced later after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concludes an understanding with the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt," it added.

On June 22, the group issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade.

Doha rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to infringe Qatar's sovereignty.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies