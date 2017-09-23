China's earthquake administration says it detected a magnitude 3.4 earthquake near site of recent nuclear test.

China's earthquake administration said on Saturday it had detected a magnitude 3.4 earthquake in North Korea that was a "suspected explosion".

The administration said in a statement on its website that the earthquake, which occurred around 08:30 GMT, was recorded a depth of zero kilometres.

Previous quakes from North Korea have indicated nuclear tests by the state, the most recent earlier this month. The tremor was centred near North Korea's nuclear test site.

Nuclear proliferation watchdog CTBTO said it was examining what it called "unusual seismic activity" in North Korea.

It said that the activity took place around 50km from prior tests by Pyongyang.

"Analysts looking at unusual #seismic activity of a much smaller magnitude in the #DPRK," CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in a Twitter post, adding more details were set to emerge later.

However, South Korea's weather agency said it was analysing the nature of the quake and its initial view was that it was a natural earthquake.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency quoted a weather agency official who said that "a sound wave, which is usually generated in the event of an artificial earthquake, was not detected".

More soon...