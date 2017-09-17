Four children, two women among victims of coalition attack in Hareeb al-Qarameesh north of Sanaa, rebel media say.

Twelve Yemeni civilians including women and children have been killed in an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition northeast of the capital Sanaa, an official, residents and rebel media said.

The attack, which residents said claimed the lives four children and two women, hit a vehicle in the Hareeb al-Qarameesh district, about 70km from Sanaa, the capital, on Saturday.

All the passengers were killed in the strike, reported Saba news agency, which is run by the Houthi rebels.

READ MORE: HRW: Saudi-led air raids in Yemen are 'war crimes'

Hareeb al-Qarameesh is controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have held control over Sanaa and northwestern parts of Yemen for the past three years.

The Saudi-headed coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognised government, has been at war with the Houthis since March 2015.

The coalition has been repeatedly criticised for attacking civilians during the conflict.

More than 10,000 people have been killed and more than 40,000 injured since the outbreak of the conflict, according to the UN.

A cholera outbreak has also claimed the lives of more than 1,800 people since April, with 400,000 suspected cases across the country, according to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The UN has warned that fighting in Yemen has pushed the country to the brink of famine, with 80 percent of the country's children desperately in need of aid, posing the "largest humanitarian crisis in the world".

Source: News agencies