Vehicle mounted pavement and injured several people at busy Ramblas area popular with tourists, police said.

Two people have been killed and dozens were injured after a white van ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona's busy tourist area, according to local media.

Police also confirmed fatalities from Thursday's apparent attack, but did not disclose the number of people who were killed.

The incident took place in the early evening on Thursday at the city's iconic Las Ramblas area, which is full of shops and restaurants.

Police have classified the van incident as a "terrorist attack", and said at least 20 people were injured.

El Pais newspaper said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.

Citing police sources, the paper reported that two perpetrators of the crash were holed up in a bar in Tallers Street. There was no immediate police confirmation of the report.

More injured people on #Ramblas street #Barcelona Spain, a man looks for help from police officer pic.twitter.com/5bbtYo4uG0 — Roeland Roovers (@r0eland) August 17, 2017

Video posted to social media showed emergency services at the scene.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities.

Metro and train stations have been asked to closed, according to reports.

People have been warned against travelling to Placa Catalunya.

The incident took place at the height of the tourist season in Barcelona, which is one of Europe's top travel destinations with at least 11 million visitors a year.

While full details of the incident were not immediately clear, since July 2016 vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of attacks across Europe, killing more than 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.