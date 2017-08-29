Entrance to Kabul Bank branch close to US embassy targeted, resulting in at least five deaths, according to officials.

A suicide bomber has blown himself up at a bank in the Afghan capital, killing at least five people and wounding several others, officials say.

The bomber hit the entrance to a Kabul Bank branch close to the US embassy and the city's main diplomatic quarter, Najib Danish, an interior ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear how many casualties had been caused by the explosion.

Danish said at least five people were killed and eight people were wounded.

The blast occurred on a street lined with shops and banks at a time when many officials were collecting their salaries before the Muslim Eid holiday at the end of the week.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tuesday's blast was the latest in a long series of suicide attacks in Kabul, where 209 civilians were killed and 777 injured in the first half of the year alone, according to figures by the UN.

Earlier this month, the Taliban pledged to turn Afghanistan into a "graveyard" for foreign forces after US President Donald Trump committed American troops indefinitely to the war there.

President Ashraf Ghani's government has started tightening security around the centre of the city, where many of the most deadly attacks have taken place.

On May 3, a powerful blast targeting a foreign forces convoy near the US embassy and NATO headquarters killed at least eight people and wounded 28 during morning rush hour.

Later in the month a massive truck bomb targeted Kabul's diplomatic quarter, home to the presidential palace and a host of foreign embassies, killing about 150 and wounding around 400 people, mostly civilians.

On June 3, seven people were killed after suicide bombers attacked the funeral of a protester who was killed the day before during a demonstration against insecurity in Kabul.

Source: News agencies