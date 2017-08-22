Police arrest 14-year-old filmed dancing to 90s hit song 'Macarena' at a street crossing in the coastal city of Jeddah.

Saudi police said on Tuesday they had detained a 14-year-old boy who was filmed dancing to the 1990s hit song "Macarena" at a street crossing in the coastal city of Jeddah, in a clip that was widely shared on social media.

The teenager, whose name and nationality were not given, was being questioned because he had shown "improper public behaviour" and disrupted traffic, a statement from Mecca police said. It was not clear whether he would be formally charged.

In the 45-second video, a teenager wearing a striped t-shirt, grey sports shorts and brightly-coloured shoes strides to the middle of a crosswalk. He starts dancing to the catchy tune in front of five lanes of cars stopped at a traffic light.

Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need pic.twitter.com/fui9v2UuDF — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) August 19, 2017

Earlier this month police arrested and released a Saudi singer for using the 'dab' move in an onstage dance.

Abdallah al-Shahani appeared on a viral video performing the dance at a music festival in the city of Taif in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

The dance had been banned in the Kingdom by the National Committee for Drug Control, on the grounds that it advocated or encouraged drug abuse, according to Saudi media.

Saudis are among the most active users of social media in the Arab world, using the Internet as an outlet for debate and interaction in their deeply conservative society.

Last month Saudi Arabia released without charge a woman detained after a video of her wearing a miniskirt and walking in public went viral.

Police in Saudi Arabia had arrested the young woman for wearing "immodest clothes" after an outcry from people who said she flagrantly violated the kingdom's conservative Islamic dress code.

The young Saudi woman drew attention when the video was shared online of her walking in a historic village north of the capital wearing a miniskirt and crop top, and showing her hair.

She was reportedly released without charge because the video was published without her knowledge.

