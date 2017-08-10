Tributes pour in after passing away of German nun and doctor who spent 56 years in the country battling leprosy.

Tributes are pouring in for a German nun who spent more than half a century in Pakistan battling leprosy and helping the country's most vulnerable people.

Ruth Pfau died on Thursday aged 87.

She trained as a doctor in her youth and went on to join a Catholic sisterhood.

Pfau arrived in Pakistan in 1960 where she spent the rest of her life. She specialised in the treatment of leprosy, a disease which causes discolouration of the skin, sores, and disfigurements.

Pfau's work earned her the Nishan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, one of Pakistan's highest civilian awards.

Thank you for your great services #RuthPfau pic.twitter.com/2b9LydonEG — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) August 10, 2017

Her death drew messages of condolences from all sections of Pakistani society, with many comparing her passing to that of the philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, who passed away last year.

Today, we lost another Edhi. But knowing Edhi sahab he'd probably say he lost a sister, a fellow soldier for the poor. — Tony, House Stark (@anthonypermal) August 10, 2017

"Saddened to learn of Dr Ruth Pfau's passing," wrote Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, adding: "Her spirit of selfless dedication leaves a void that will be difficult to fill."

Saddened to learn of Dr Ruth Pfau's passing. Her spirit of selfless dedication leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017

Columnist Bina Shah said: "She [Pfau] revolutionised leprosy treatment in Pakistan. Today she went home to her Maker. We'll miss you, Dr. Ruth Pfau. Shukriya and danke schon."

She revolutionized leprosy treatment in Pakistan. Today she went home to her Maker. We'll miss you, Dr. Ruth Pfau. Shukriya and danke schon. pic.twitter.com/VmfzeM3Mla — Bina Shah (@BinaShah) August 10, 2017

Pakistani senator Sherry Rehman wrote: "She came to Pakistan 56 years ago and spent her life looking after the diseased and dispossessed. We owe u [you] a debt of gratitude Dr Ruth Pfau."

She came to Pakistan 56 years ago and spent her life looking after the diseased and dispossessed. We owe u a debt of gratitude Dr Ruth Pfau🙏 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 10, 2017

Many Pakistanis also said they would like to see their government give Pfau a state funeral because of her services to the country.

Dr Ruth Pfau. She should be given state funeral. — abidasultana (@abidasultana31) August 10, 2017

An obituary notice put up by the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre, which Pfau helped found, said her funeral would take place on Sunday August 19 at a Christian cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan's commercial centre.

Dr Ruth Pfau who loved lepers, helped, treated and rehabilitated them. May her soul rest in peace & may others follow her footsteps pic.twitter.com/cAqVHvtxf1 — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 10, 2017

"Let us all pray together that Almighty God may grant [her] eternal rest and her family strength to bear this great loss," the notice read.

Lots of ex pats like myself come back to Pakistan because of inspirational ppl like Dr Ruth Pfau. RIP pic.twitter.com/h2ANNWbGLO — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) August 10, 2017

Source: Al Jazeera News