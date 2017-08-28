Japanese public broadcaster NHK says the missile broke into three pieces and fell into the waters off Japan's Hokkaido.

North Korea has fired a missile that flew over northern Japan and landed in the sea, according to officials in South Korea and Japan.

South Korea's military said the projectile was launched from the Sunan region near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, just before 6am on Tuesday (21:00 GMT on Monday).

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that the missile broke into three pieces and fell into the waters 1,180km east of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

The Japanese government's J-Alert warning system advised people in northern Japan to take precautions, but NHK said there was no sign of damage.

Japan's military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06am (2106 GMT).

There was no immediate comment from North Korea.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies