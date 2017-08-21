Spanish regional police say they have shot a man who was wearing possible explosives belt in town outside Barcelona.

Police in Spain say they have "shot down" a person who appeared to be wearing an explosives belt in a town west of Barcelona.

Catalan police declined to say if the man, shot in the area of Subirats on Monday, was dead or wounded.

Spanish public television, citing sources close to the investigation, said the man who had been shot is Younes Abouyaaqoub, who police named earlier on Monday as the driver suspected of killing at least 13 people in a van attack in Barcelona last week.

Police did not confirm the identity of the person shot in Subirats.

In a tweet, police said that a bomb disposal unit had been dispatched to approach the suspect.

Abouyaaqoub, 22, has been the target of an extensive manhunt since Thursday's van attack in Barcelona.

Authorities said on Monday they now have evidence he drove the van that plowed down the city's famed Las Ramblas promenade, killing 13 pedestrians and injuring more than 120 others.

"He was the only person who was still at large and had been a prime person of suspect," Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego, reporting from Barcelona, said.

"Police had given warning that he was armed and still very much dangerous."

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies