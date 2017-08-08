Results are not expected before Wednesday and Kenya's electoral body has seven days to declare a winner.

Nairobi, Kenya - Polls have closed in Kenya in a tight election to pick a president and a new parliament.

Voting centres opened at 6am (03:00GMT) and closed at 5pm (14:00GMT) local time, although polling was allowed at some booths.

The country's electoral body said on Tuesday that heavy rains disrupted voting in parts of the country, but election materials and polling officials were airlifted to the locations.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said it would extend voting hours in the affected areas.

Long queues formed at polling stations with voters queuing as early as 1am local time. More than 19 million are eligible to vote with 51 percent of those under the age of 31 years.

Results are not expected before Wednesday, and the electoral body has seven days to declare a winner.

The election pitted President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking a final five-year term in office, and 72-year-old long-term rival and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Kenyatta, 55, said he was confident of winning and called for unity.

"I feel good. I feel positive because we have ran a positive campaign," he said.

Kenyatta, the son of the country’s founding father, then called on his competitors to accept the outcome of the election.

"In the event that they lose, let us accept the will of the people. I’m myself willing to accept the will of the people, so let them too," he told reporters gathered outside a polling station in the small town of Gatundu outside the capital, Nairobi, where he cast his vote.

READ MORE: What will young Kenyans vote for?

Odinga, who lost to Kenyatta in the last election and is competing in his fourth presidential election, voted in Nairobi's Kibera slum and left without speaking to reporters.

Early on Tuesday, Odinga accused the electoral body of "frustrating" his party’s agent.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Friday Odinga accused the government of a plot to tamper with the election results.

"There are attempts to manipulate the results," Odinga said. "The only way [Kenyatta's party] can win this election is by rigging."

Kenya descended into violence in 2007 after the opposition, led by Odinga, claimed the election results were rigged in favour of then incumbent Mwai Kibaki.

More than 1,000 people were killed in post-election violence, and some 600,000 were displaced.

Meanwhile, international observers have commended for a strong early turnout.

"I'm impressed by the turnout. There are long queues here. It shows the enthusiasm people have to exercise their democratic right," John Mahama, former Ghanaian president and chief Commonwealth election observer, said.

"There's been no incident so far. Voting seems to be going smoothly. It is a good sign for Kenyan democracy," Mahama added.

To win the election outright, either presidential candidate must garner at least 50 percent of the votes, plus one.



The winning candidate must also receive at least 25 percent of the votes in half of Kenya's 47 counties to prevent a second round of voting.



If no candidate receives that, the election will go to a runoff, which would be a first in Kenya's history.

Source: Al Jazeera News