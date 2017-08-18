Police say they have shot a man suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.

At least two people have been killed and several wounded in Finland in a stabbing attack in the western city of Turku.

Turku police confirmed the death toll and said six others were injured in the attack on Friday.

Finland's interior minister said security was stepped up across the country in the wake of the violence.

Police shot a man suspected of the stabbing in the leg, and said on Twitter that they were "looking for other possible perpertrators".

Several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city, according to local media.

People were being urged to avoid the area of the attack.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat said a woman with stroller was among those attacked by a man with a large knife.

"The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today," Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on his Twitter account.

Source: News agencies