Eid al-Adha holidays in 2017 range from 16 days in Saudi Arabia to three in Uganda.

Traditionally, Eid al-Adha is celebrated for four days as an official holiday in all Muslim-majority countries.

For 2017, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Friday September 1 in most countries, and on September 2 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the following public holidays have been officially announced for Eid:

Saudi Arabia: 16-day public holiday from Thursday, August 24 until Saturday, September 9.

Qatar: 10-day holiday from Thursday, August 31 until Saturday, September 10.

Turkey: 10-day holiday from Friday, August 25 until Monday, September 4.

Egypt, Oman , Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine : Five-day holiday from Thursday, August 31 until Monday, September 4.

: Five-day holiday from Thursday, August 31 until Monday, September 4. Pakistan, Lebanon

Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana

Eid al-Adha is a public holiday in the Philippines since 2002, established by the Republic Act 9177.

2016 holiday

Eid al-Adha 2016 was celebrated on Monday, September 12 in Saudi Arabia and in most other countries, and on September 13 in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The following public holiday breaks were officially announced:

Saudi Arabia: 12-day holiday break, which will include the days of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Gulf Arab countries of Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman: nine-day public holiday from Friday, September 9 until Saturday, September 17.

Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Sudan also announced a nine-day public holiday on the same dates as in the Gulf.

Turkey: nine-day public holiday from Saturday, September 10 until Sunday, September 18.

Bangladesh: six-day Eid holiday, from Friday September 9 until Wednesday, September 14.

Azerbaijan, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria: four-day long weekend holiday, from Saturday, September 10 until Tuesday, September 13.

Pakistan: three-day holiday from Monday, September 12 until Wednesday, September 14.

Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Ghana: three-day long weekend holiday, from Saturday, September 10 until Monday, September 12.

Source: Al Jazeera