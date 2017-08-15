Admission follows an Al Jazeera investigation exposing how Yameen and his aides embezzled millions from state coffers.

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has admitted receiving bags of stolen cash at his private residence after an Al Jazeera investigation exposed how he and his former deputy coordinated the theft of millions of dollars from state coffers.

Yameen, however, pinned the blame on Ahmed Adeeb, his former vice president.

He criticised Al Jazeera for what he suggested was a failure to report on other politicians who had benefitted from the giant embezzlement scheme.

"Al Jazeera only saw the cash that entered my house," Yameen told ruling party supporters on Monday. "Al Jazeera did not see anything else."

Yameen won a 2013 presidential election and has since been accused of corruption and reversing much of the Maldives' democratic gains.

Al Jazeera's investigation, Stealing Paradise, revealed how Yameen and Adeeb plundered at least $79m paid by tourism companies to the Maldives' treasury.

Secretly filmed confessions obtained by Al Jazeera show three of Adeeb's associates explaining how they carried cash to the president and many politicians in the Maldives.

"For the president, it's difficult to carry even," laughed one as he described delivering black travel bags filled with cash of up to $1m to Yameen's private residence, Dhoovehi.

The investigation also found Yameen's ministers and aides plotted to launder up to $1.5bn through the Maldives central bank.

On Monday, Yameen said the stolen money was also spent on electing ruling party officials to the parliament.

"It wasn't only Dhoovehi that the cash entered in boxes," Yameen said in a speech broadcast on state television. "At the time, there were some lawmakers we wanted elected. Ahmed Adeeb spent on them. The cash that entered my house was not halal. And if those lawmakers believe that, they must resign."

READ MORE: Maldives parliament shut down to stop speaker's removal

Several lawmakers have now turned against Yameen and launched a bid to oust his ally, the parliament speaker, in a campaign to undermine the president before next year's presidential election.

Adeeb was jailed last year for 33 years on terrorism and corruption charges.

Adeeb and Yameen fell out of favour after an explosion on Yameen's speedboat in 2015, which the police said was an assassination plot masterminded by Adeeb.

The president has previously said he was not aware the cash he received from Adeeb had been stolen, saying he believed it was gifts he had received from businessmen who supported him.

Eva Abdulla, an opposition politician, said Yameen must resign immediately.

"Stealing Paradise uncovered ample evidence of Yameen's involvement in what has become the Maldives' biggest ever corruption scandal. And now the president himself has admitted his guilt," she said. "This is enough evidence to prosecute him."

Yameen said on Monday he would recover the stolen money "to save" his reputation, adding that Adeeb could only be freed from prison if he returns the embezzled funds.

The embattled president is facing a coalition of four opposition parties, led by his brother Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who ruled the Maldives with an iron fist for 30 years, and Mohamed Nasheed, the country's first democratically elected president.

Source: Al Jazeera News