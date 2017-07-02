Government aims to trigger process of leaving deal that allows vessels from other countries to fish off UK coastline.

Britain is pulling out of an agreement that permits fishermen from five other countries to operate in UK waters, the first step in reasserting control over its fishing industry as it prepares to leave the European Union.

The government of Theresa May announced on Sunday it will trigger the two-year process of leaving the London Fisheries Convention, which allows vessels from France, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands to fish between six and 12 nautical miles off the UK coastline.

Britain signed the convention before it joined the EU and would be bound by its terms after leaving the bloc unless it starts to withdraw from the treaty now.

Michael Gove, UK environment secretary, said the move will lead "to a more competitive, profitable and sustainable industry for the whole of the UK".

Source: AP news agency