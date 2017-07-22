Providers and subscribers report reinstatement of BeIN channels in the UAE over a month after authorities banned it.

Qatar's BeIN sports network has been unblocked for its customers in the United Arab Emirates more than a month since it was caught up in the Gulf crisis.

Du and Etisalat, the two UAE-based telecommunications providers, on Saturday confirmed in text messages and emails to their subscribers the reinstatement of BeIN channels which have the rights to broadcast hugely popular European football leagues.

"We would like to advise that starting 22 July 2017 the BeIN package will be available to customers and normal charges will apply," Etisalat's email said. "The provision of the BeIN package will be subject to an ongoing review."

One customer of Du told AFP news agency: "We are again receiving the network of BeIN sports channels, distributed by Du."

The UAE-based publication, The National, also reported the development based on similar sources, but it was unclear what was behind the decision to bring BeIN back on air.

BeIN is a subsidiary of the Doha-based Al Jazeera media network, which was targeted by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt after the quartet on June 5 cut ties with Qatar and imposed air, sea and land blockade on the country.

Doha was accused of supporting "extremism" - an allegation it denies.

The requirement to shut down Al Jazeera and its affiliates was one of 13 demands made by the anti-Qatar alliance.

It was condemned by various international media and rights organisations as well as the United Nations and multiple governments.

Source: News agencies