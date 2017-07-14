Unidentified attacker swims from public beach to holiday resort in Hurghada, stabbing six foreigners.

Two female Ukrainian tourists have been killed and four other foreigners wounded by an unidentified attacker with a knife at an Egyptian Red Sea holiday resort, according Egypt's interior ministry and hospital sources.

The ministry said the assailant was arrested immediately, but the motive for Friday's attack in Hurghada was still under investigation.

It also said the attacker had swum from a nearby public beach to access the holiday resort.

The four wounded victims included three tourists from Serbia and one from Poland, according to an Egyptian security official quoted by the AP news agency.

The source also told AP the attacker stabbed the tourists in the face, neck and feet. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Vasil Kyrylych, the head of the consular department of Ukraine's foreign ministry, declined comment about the two Ukrainian victims pending official information from Egypt.

A similar attack took place in Hurghada in January 2016 when two attackers armed with a gun, a knife and a suicide belt landed on the beach of a hotel, wounding two foreign tourists, according to security sources.

