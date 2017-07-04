Publication of report, which reportedly focuses on Saudi Arabia, has been delayed by the PM, British media says.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is withholding a report from being published on "foreign funding of extremism" which reportedly criticises Saudi Arabia, according to UK reports quoting statements by the Home Office and Downing Street.

Both offices said that the Conservatives leader was personally responsible for deciding whether to release the report, which had been commissioned by ex-Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015 and approved by May, who has home secretary at the time, The Guardian reported.

In a written reply to a June 27 question by the Green Party co-leader, Caroline Lucas, May said on Monday: "The review into the funding of Islamist extremism has improved the Government's understanding of the nature, scale and sources of funding for Islamist extremism in the UK.

"Ministers are considering advice on what is able to be published and will report to Parliament with an update in due course."

According to The Guardian, Sarah Newton, home office minister, also responded to Lucas this week: "The review into the funding of Islamist extremism in the UK was commissioned by the former prime minister and reported to the home secretary and the prime minister in 2016."

"The review has improved the government's understanding of the nature, scale and sources of funding for Islamist extremism in the UK. Publication of the review is a decision for the prime minister,:

'Astonishing delay'

Lucas was quoted as saying by The Guardian that the delay in the publishing of the report "leaves question marks over whether their decision is influenced by our diplomatic ties".

"The government is sitting on this report but refusing to publish it or give any reason for their continued secrecy," she said.

"Astonishing that the Govt is sitting on this report but refuses to publish it or give any reason for their secrecy," she also said in a tweet.

READ MORE: UK activists demand end to Saudi Arabia, UAE arms sales

According to The Independent, the study aims at "examining the origins and scale of funding of terror groups in the UK with an additional remit to follow international funding streams".

Campaign groups and legal experts have called on the UK to end arm sales to Saudi Arabia, saying that weapons were being used for human rights violations in the war in Yemen.

The UK is one of the top suppliers of arms to Saudi Arabia with successive governments, both Labour and Conservative, signing major arms deals with the kingdom.

In the past three years, the UK has approved arms export licences to Saudi Arabia worth $4.7bn.

Saudi Arabia is the UK's biggest trading partner in the Middle East, with exports of more than $8bn in British goods and services to the country in 2015.

Source: Al Jazeera News