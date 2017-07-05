WMO launches new videos aimed at showing what impact climate change will have on cities by the end of 21st century.

Last year was the warmest year since instrument records began in 1880, and this year is likely to be the second warmest.

Global temperatures are rising, and rising fast, well in excess of the rate required to limit temperatures to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

This level is considered a crucial tipping point, above which there will be serious consequences for global food production and more frequent and dangerous climate events, such as flooding and drought.

The signatories of the 2016 Paris Agreement sought to limit those levels to around 1.5C.

But with the US backing out of its commitment to the agreement, many are concerned about what that means in the fight against climate change.

To help show the impact of climate change on everyday lives, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Climate Central, a US-based research and communications organisation, have launched a new video series that predicts what effect rising green house gas emissions will have on individual cities by 2100.

The new "Summer in the City" series shows likely weather scenarios for some of the largest cities in the world.

"For example, by the end of the century the citizens of Paris (where daily summer high temperatures now average 22.7C) may see summer high temperatures like those today in Fez, Morocco (29.2C).," the WMO said in a statement about the new project.

"No place on Earth is currently as hot as the summer highs that cities such as Doha and Baghdad could experience if global emissions remain high," it added.

The city forecasts show that many major urban centres are likely to see temperatures during the summer months rise by between six and nine degrees Celsius.

While some may enjoy the hotter weather, the number of deaths due to heatwaves are rising as more people live in major cities than ever before.

The weather videos will also feature likely associated weather problems, such as severe summer storms, flash floods and water shortages as a result of changed precipitation patterns.

Different cities will be featured in the weather presentations each day.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies