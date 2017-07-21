Qatar's emir expresses readiness for dialogue but says any solution to the Gulf crisis must respect Qatar's sovereignty.

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has said that his country is ready for dialogue to resolve a diplomatic crisis with a Saudi-led group, but stressed that any solution to the crisis must respect his country's sovereignty.

"We are open to dialogue to resolve the outstanding problems," so long as Qatar's "sovereignty is respected," Sheikh Tamim said in a televised address on Friday, his first since the June 5 rupturing of ties with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Sheikh Tamim said his country was targeted by unprecedented campaign. He valued Kuwait's mediation and the support of the United States, Turkey and Germany for the efforts to resolve the crisis.

The Emir thanked Turkey for "putting into force quickly a cooperation agreement signed between us and meeting our basic needs".

"It is clear that the campaign against us was pre-planned. We took a test and passed it," Sheikh Tamim said.

He also said that Qataris are called upon to open economy for investments.

"I have made instruction to diversify our economy."

The Qatari emir also praised Qatari citizens for managing to withstand the "malicious smearing campaign".

"People are amazed to see Qatari people maintaining high level of morale despite the unprecedented smearing campaign," Sheikh Tamim said.

"It was a true ethical trial. Our people have passed the test with colours, and we have held steadfast to our principles and traditions even in the time of trials, simple for the reason that we respect ourselves.

"I call on all of you to continue to hold on to that."

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of financing extremist groups and allying with their arch-foe Iran, allegations that Doha denies.

The crisis was precipitated after Qatar's News Agency, the country's state media, was hacked to post a false statement of the Emir purportedly critical of the US foeign policy.

Qatar's ministry of interior on July 20 said the cyberattacks originated in the UAE, which had been

Their sanctions include closing Qatar's only land border, refusing Qatar access to their airspace and ordering their citizens back from Qatar.

The measures have disrupted the import of food and other items, and caused foreign banks to scale back business with Qatar.

The speech comes a day after Qatar's ruler issued a decree setting new rules for defining terrorism, freezing funding and terrorism financing, and established national terrorism lists.