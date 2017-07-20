Interior ministry officials say hacking on state media carried out in coordination with one of the blockading states.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior says experts now have evidence of the source of the cyberattack on the country's official media which occurred in late May.

In a press conference in Doha on Thursday, officials said the hacking of Qatar News Agency accounts took place in coordination with, and through, one of the blockading states.

"The hackers had total control of the QNA network, including the related accounts, websites and related social platforms," Lt. Col. Ali Mohammed Al-Mohannadi, head of the ministry's technology division said.

"This was meant to fabricate and post the false reports, which were attributed to His Highness, the Emir."

In a video presentation, the ministry also said that investigators as early as April, hackers have already "infiltrated" the QNA network "using VPN software, and scanned the website."

The ministry said the hackers "exploited" a loophole in the network's system, and installed "malicious programmes", that were then used to carry out the publishing of the "false stories".

The ministry officials did not name Qatar's neighbouring state involved in the hacking, but an earlier Washington Post report said the United Arab Emirates arranged the operation.

The Post reported that US intelligence officials learned of newly analysed information that showed that senior UAE government officials discussed the planned hacks on May 23, the day before the alleged hacking occurred.

The officials said it was unclear if the UAE hacked the websites or paid for them to be carried out, the newspaper reported. The Post did not identify the intelligence officials it spoke to for the report.

UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba had denied the report in a statement, saying it was "false".

Anwar Gargash, UAE state minister for foreign affairs, also said "The Washington Post story is not true, simply not true."

Source: Al Jazeera News