Developments from Week 4 (June 26- July 2) since several countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut ties with Qatar on June 5. (All times local Doha time)

"I hope that we don't come to a stage where, you know, a military intervention is made."

"Qatar is not an easy country to be swallowed by anyone. We are ready. We stand ready to defend our country," he said.

The defence minister of Qatar says the country is ready to defend itself if necessary.

"[The foreign minister] will hand over a written message from HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The message is about the reply which was prepared earlier by the State of Qatar on the list of collective demands submitted by the State of Kuwait at the end of last month," QNA said.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) said on Sunday that Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the foreign minister of Qatar, will meet the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Monday.

Qatar's foreign minister will meet Kuwait's emir on Monday to give him Doha's response to a list of demands submitted to it, according to state-run media.

In a statement on Sunday, Lawrence R. Silverman reiterated the US support for Kuwaiti efforts to mediate a solution to the crisis.

The US ambassador to Kuwait has called for a "fair" solution to the Gulf dispute.

"We stand strong and we will continue to do what we do, which is reporting the world frankly and fairly," he said.

Giles Trendle, the acting managing director of Al Jazeera English, said on Saturday that the Doha-based media network would not be closing despite demands by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

"A political dispute between States does not justify sanctions against private citizens, companies and other private entities. The Qatar National Committee for Human Rights is therefore justified to pursue these claims," he said.

"The sanctions imposed on Qatar go too far and are not in accordance with international law. Ordinary Qatari nationals and companies are not part of the State and cannot be targeted," Veijo Heiskanen, the lead lawyer on the case, told Al Jazeera.

Lalive, which specialises in mass claims, said it will pursue the cases in local and international tribunals.

The Qatari National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and a Swiss law firm, Lalive, signed a contract in Geneva on Saturday to investigate thousands of cases of human rights violations from a Saudi-led blockade on Qatar and seek compensation.

"Qatar has dealt with this matter in a very mature and responsible way while the escalation has continued from the other countries."

"Everyone is aware that these demands are meant to infringe the sovereignty of the state of Qatar, shut the freedom of speech and impose auditing and probation mechanism for Qatar," he said.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the news conference in the Italian capital of Rome on Saturday that the list of demand issued by Saudi Arabia and its allies "was meant to be rejected".

The Kremlin said in a statement the Russian and Qatari leaders also discussed cooperation between their countries in energy and investment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed the importance of diplomacy to end a dispute between Qatar and four other Arab states during a telephone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin stressed the need for direct dialogue between all governments involved in the dispute, which is exerting a negative influence on the Middle East, the Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Gulf crisis with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa in a telephone call, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Turkey says the Turkish troop deployment to Qatar aims to enhance regional security and is not aimed against any specific country.

Erdogan has rejected the demand of Saudi Arabia and its allies for an end to Turkish troop presence in Doha, calling it "disrespectful" and saying that Turkey would not seek permission from others over its defence cooperation agreements.

"Demands on Qatar to stop funding terrorism are non-negotiable," the Jubair said on the Saudi Foreign Minisry's official Twitter account. "Restrictions on Qatar show zero tolerance for terrorism."

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubair said on Saturday that a 13-point list of demands given to Qatar to end the gulf rift were "non-negotiable".

Qatar was "trying to encourage all the parties to enter a serious dialogue to try to put an end to this," the foreign minister said.

Al Thani told Al Jazeera he gave them "updates on the situation" and urged "all of them to call for a lifting of the blockade on Qatar".

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday met with non-permanent members of the Security Council at the Qatari mission to the UN in the US state of New York, urging them to speak out publicly on his country's behalf.

Qatar's foreign minister has asked members of the United Nations Security Council to urge a Saudi-led bloc of states to lift their blockade on the Gulf country, nearly one month after it began.

"The current issues between the (Gulf) countries, who are brothers, must be resolved soon on the basis of a sincere dialogue and respect for Qatar's rights," Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said during a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Khaled bin Mohammed al-Attiyah in Ankara on Friday.

Turkey has said that the rights of Qatar should be respected in resolving an escalating dispute between Doha and its neighbours.

It is extremely rare, perhaps unprecedented, in the WTO's 22-year history for a country to explicitly and formally cite the "national security exemption" to pre-empt a potential trade dispute.

Speaking on behalf of all three countries, the Bahraini diplomat at the WTO's Goods Council said the measures were "in accordance with Article XXI of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade", which allows the usual rules to be broken for national security reasons, the official said.

Trade restrictions imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE are justified by national security, Bahrain's representative told a World Trade Organisation meeting on Friday, a trade official who attended the meeting said.

A spokeswoman for HSBC said on Friday that the bank was still providing riyals for high street customers.

Tesco Bank said it had halted dealings in the riyal, while Barclays stopped trading riyals for retail customers but continued the service for corporate customers, a source said.

A spokeswoman for Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said: "This currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back across our high street banks including Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland and Halifax."

He went on to dismiss all accusations about Qatar's support for terrorism, saying the claims aiming to "demonise Qatar".

"The closure of the Udeid Air Base in Qatar is absolutely out of the question," Al-Attiyah said.

He described the relationship with the US as "strategic" and discussed the status of the US air base in Qatar.

Khaled Al-Attiyah, Qatar's defence minister, told the London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper on Friday that a blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia and its allies on Doha as "a bloodless declaration of war".

"Whether or not you watch it, like it, or agree with its editorial standpoints, Al Jazeera's Arabic and English channels are legitimate, and have many millions of viewers. The demand that they be summarily closed down is, in our view, an unacceptable attack on the right to freedom of expression and opinion," Colville said.

UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein is "extremely concerned by the demand that Qatar close down the Al Jazeera network, as well as other affiliated media outlets", his spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing.

A demand by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations for Qatar to close down Al Jazeera is an "unacceptable attack" on the right to freedoms of expression and opinion, the United Nations human rights chief said on Friday.

Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah arrived on Thursday to Ankara where he is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Fikri Ishik as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The forces are set to take part in joint exercises within the framework of a defence agreement signed between Doha and Ankara aimed at raising Qatar's defence capabilities, supporting "counter-terror" efforts, and maintaining security and stability in the region.

Qatar's ministry of defence has announced the arrival of a new group of Turkish armed forces to the military base where Turkey began its training mission last week.

The CPJ, an independent organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide, said the demand to close the outlets, including Al Jazeera, showed "clear contempt for the principle of press freedom".

In a letter directed to the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, the CPJ stressed it was not taking sides in the diplomatic dispute in the Gulf.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urges the Saudi-led bloc to drop its demand to shut media outlets funded by Qatar as a condition to lift the blockade against it.

"Qatari riyal's exchange rate is absolutely stable against the US dollar, and its exchange ability inside and outside Qatar is guaranteed at any time at the official price," QCB said.

The statement came after media reports said some exchange companies have stopped buying the Qatari riyal, which the central bank called "baseless".

Qatar Central Bank (QCB) says it will guarantee all exchange transactions for customers inside and outside the country without delay, adding that all banks and foreign exchange companies are committed to trading the riyal as usual.

"Using the terminologies of demands and non-negotiable, I don't think this is a civilised way to engage in solving a crisis," Qatar's foreign minister said.

He also hit back at comments made Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, who on Tuesday said that there will be no negotiations over a list of demands presented by the Saud-led bloc to end the crisis.

"The response of Qatar has been purposefully measured, yet unequivocal. We are willing to negotiate any legitimate grievances with our neighbours, but we will not compromise our sovereignty," he said, calling the "siege" on Qatar "a clear act of aggression" that violated international law.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made the comments on Washington, DC, on Thursday, the last day of a visit to the United States where he had been holding a series of key meetings aimed at resolving the crisis.

Qatar is willing to work together with other Gulf countries blockading it in order to reach a resolution to the Gulf dispute, its foreign minister has said, stressing, however, that his country will not discuss any measures that impinge on its sovereignty.

"We are exploring all possible legal avenues, including, but not limited to, the (WTO) Dispute Settlement Body," Ali Alwaleed al-Thani, director of Qatar's WTO office, told the Reuters news agency.

The representative of Qatar at the World Trade Organization (WTO) says his country is considering launching a complaint at the global trade body against the blockade imposed against it by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

"The GCC is supposed to provide safety and stability in the region."

"The US can verify that Qatar has not supported terrorism."

On the last day of a trip to the United States, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's foreign minister, has spoken about the crisis in the Gulf. Here are some excerpts from his speech in the Arab Center in Washington, DC:

"This would give Mr. Tillerson a new tool for resolving the crisis, though the impact may not be immediate,” the Board wrote in an opinion piece titled "A Way out of the Qatar Mess".

The Tennessee Republican on Monday said in a letter to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that "recent disputes" among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries undermine efforts "to fight" ISIL and "counter Iran". He said that approval of future arms sales would be held up until there is a clear path for settling the major diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.

As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Corker plays a central role in allowing or withholding US weapons sales.

A decision by influential US Senator Bob Corker to block the approval of future US arms sales to Gulf countries could give Washington "a new tool" for resolving a "dangerous dispute" between a Saudi-led bloc of countries and Qatar, the Editorial Board of the New York Times (NYT) said on Wednesday.

Hamad International Airport recently reported that it served 19 million passengers from January to June 2017, eight percent up compared to the same period in 2016.

Hamad International Airport officials said the total number of passengers travelling on all airlines, including Qatar Airways, in June 19-25 period reaching 580,000.

"In the past seven days, 510,949 passengers have flown from Hamad International Airport on board more than 2,900 flights. During the peak Eid-Al Fitr holiday period, 22-24 June, 49,794 of those passengers were joining flights directly from Doha," said Qatar Airways boss Akbar Al Baker.

National carrier Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport in the Qatari capital of Doha reported an exceptionally high volume of traffic during the Eid-Al Fitr holiday period despite regional travel restrictions imposed by neighbouring countries amid the Gulf crisis.

The meeting between Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik and his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, will take place in the defence ministry, sources who could not be identified due to restrictions on speaking to the media told Anadolu.

The defence minister of Turkey and Qatar will hold talks in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Friday, according to a report by Turkey's Anadolu state-run news agency.

Haley added that it was "an opportunity to sort of hit on both of them".

She said it was a good time to tell Qatar to "quit funding Hamas ... but at the same time, go back to Saudi Arabia and say look you can talk to them [the Qataris] ... you got to cut this out, you've got to stop doing this."

Haley was testifying before the House Foreign Affairs committee on Wednesday when she was asked about her take on the crisis in the Gulf amid conflicting statements made by members of the Trump administration.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said that the Gulf crisis is "an opportunity" to influence both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

"Now it is time to get united and be one heart and protect each other without grudges or hatred," he wrote in Arabic.

UAE's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum has urged Qatar to "return to the GCC fold" in a poem he published on his Instagram account.

In a telephone conversaiton with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Abe also stressed Japan's support for Kuwaiti mediation and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed concern about the repercussions of the Gulf crisis, noting that the demands of the four countries are harsh.

"Usually the workers travel with Qataris - many Qataris employ farmers and travel with their domestic workers and drivers," he added. "The workers were not allowed to travel into Qatar and now they are living illegally in Saudi Arabia and do not have basic needs. They have no shelter and cannot access money."

Marri said that many of those impacted were farmers who drive livestock between the two neighbouring countries.

"There are a lot of migrant workers affected by this decision," Ali Bin Smaikh al-Marri, chairman of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee, told a news conference in Qatar's capital, Doha.

Migrants from countries such as Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Nepal employed to work as farmers and domestic staff in Saudi Arabia are stranded without shelter and access to money after a decision by the kingdom to expel their Qatari bosses, according to a human rights group.

Marri did not say which Swiss firm would be employed, but said a statement would be released in the near future.

"Some cases will be filed in courts in those three countries and in some courts that have international jurisdictions, like in Europe, related to compensation."

"The three countries are responsible to compensate those affected," Ali Bin Smaikh al-Marri, chairman of the commission, told a news conference, adding many Qataris qualified for compensation.

Qatar's National Human Rights Commission says it will employ a Swiss law firm to seek compensation for those affected by a decision of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to cut ties with Doha and impose a blockade against it.

"Negotiations to resolve the current crisis in the Gulf is the best way to resolve the conflict," the statement added.

"During the meeting the leaders reaffirmed the need for all parties to exercise restraint to allow for productive diplomatic discussions.," read a statement issued by the US State Department after the talks in Washington, DC.

The top US diplomat also renewed Washington's support for Kuwait's mediation efforts to defuse the crisis.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has issued a new call for a diplomatic resolution to the Gulf crisis after a meeting with Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's minister of state for cabinet affairs and acting minister of information.

Kaye also called on "the international community to urge these governments not to pursue this demand against Qatar, to resist taking steps to censor media in their own territory and regionally, and to encourage support for independent media in the Middle East".

David Kaye, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, said in a statement that the demand "represents a serious threat to media freedom if states, under the pretext of a diplomatic crisis, take measures to force the dismantling of Al Jazeera".

A United Nations media rights expert has rejected the demand of a Saudi-led group of countries to close Al Jazeera, saying it would be "a major blow to media pluralism".

Omar Ghobash also said: "Freedom of speech has different constraints in different places. Speech in our part of the world has a particular context, and that context can go from peaceful to violent in no time simply because of worlds that are spoken.

Asked if he believed the closure of Al Jazeera was a "reasonable demand" by Saudi Arabia and its allies, the UAE's ambassador to Russia told the Guardian newspaper: "We do not claim to have press freedom. We do not promote the idea of press freedom. What we talk about is responsibility in speech."

He added: "If Qatar was not willing to accept the demands, it is a case of 'Goodbye Qatar' we do not need you in our tent anymore."

Omar Ghobash, speaking to The Guardian newspaper, said there are "certain economic sanctions" the UAE and its allies can take which "are being considered right now". He said among these was imposing "conditions on trade partners".

The UAE's ambassador to Russia has said expelling Qatar from the GCC is "not the only sanction available".

"What has been presented by the countries of the blockade are merely claims that are not proved by evidence and are not demands," said Al Thani, adding: "The demands must be realistic and enforceable. Anything else is rejected."

The comments on Tuesday by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani came after a meeting with his US counterpart, Rex Tillerson, in Washington, DC.

The foreign minister of Qatar has rejected a list of demands submitted by four Arab countries as unacceptable and said that Doha agrees with the US that they should push for a "rational" solution to the crisis.

"We made our point, we took our steps and it's up to the Qataris to amend their behaviour and once they do, things will be worked out, but if they don't they will remain isolated," Jubeir, who was in Washington, DC, said.

Asked by reporters on a visit to the United States on Tuesday if the demands were non-negotiable, Jubeir said: "Yes".

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says there will be no negotiations over a list of demands the kingdom and its allies have submitted to Qatar to end the Gulf crisis.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders, the New York Times editorial board and The Guardian have all condemned the efforts to pressure Qatar into shutting down Al Jazeera.

"It is vital we value and protect the independence of media organisations and journalists around the world. Any effort to silence journalists or use news organisations as a bargaining chip is an affront to freedom," the statement said.

In a statement released on Monday, Digital Content Next joined a host of media outlets and organisations that have announced their support for Al Jazeera against calls for its closure.

A trade association representing more than 80 media companies has voiced its support for Al Jazeera amid a Saudi-led campaign to have the network shut down.

Zarif said Iran was interested in working towards a political solution to the dispute, saying that "pressure and sanctions and blockades" were not the answer.

"The longer the crisis around Qatar continues, the deeper and stronger the lines of conflict will become," Gabriel told reporters after a 90-minute meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel urged all sides in the Gulf diplomatic crisis to hold direct talks to avoid a further escalation.

Qatari assets have come under pressure since Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a boycott on the Arab Gulf country three weeks ago.

Three-month forwards also saw the riyal strengthening to 3.755 compared to the previous day's low of 3.796.

One-month riyal forwards showed the currency marked as firm as 3.751 per dollar, according to Reuters data, after hitting a low of 3.793 on Monday.

The Qatari riyal has strengthened against the US dollar in the forward market after two days of sharp falls caused by the continued diplomatic rift between Qatar and neighbouring Arab powers.

Tillerson has urged a diplomatic solution to the Gulf crisis, and Washington has been pushing for a clear list of grievances that are "reasonable and actionable."

The meeting at the State Department comes days after Doha dismissed a list of demands from Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Washington on Tuesday.

The report said Qatari students were not allowed to complete their exams at the end of the academic year and were refused certificates of graduation. Their educational accounts were also closed and their school registration were "arbitrarily" terminated without reason.

Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) says it has monitored several serious violations against Qatari students in three neighbouring counties amid a major regional fallout, according to a report on state media.

"When foreign policy becomes a commodity, then purchasing military equipment becomes your yardstick for measuring who is a terrorist or who isn't a terrorist," Zarif said.

In a speech in Germany's capital, Berlin, Zarif said the Arab countries who blamed Iran or Qatar for "terrorism" were trying to avoid taking responsibility for their own failures in addressing the demands of their own people.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, has called on European countries to use their influence to defuse tensions between Saudi Arabia and its allies and Qatar.

Speaking on Monday at an event hosted by the European Council on Foreign Relations in Germany's capital, Berlin, Gabriel also said it would be difficult for Doha to support all demands made of it.

A list of 13 demands issued by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to Qatar as a condition to end a regional crisis is "very provocative", according to Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's foreign minister.

"All countries in the region need to do more to combat terrorism, but recent disputes among the GCC countries only serve to hurt efforts to fight ISIS (ISIL) and counter Iran," Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on wrote in a letter to Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state.

Republican Senator Bob Corker said he would withhold consent for US arms sales to members of the Gulf Cooperation Council until there is a path forward to resolving the region's diplomatic crisis.

Yet, these remarks contradicted previous statements made by Khalid bin Ahmed during a visit to Turkey in June 10, when he said: "This base has been established … to protect the countries in the region from threats that might emerge. It has nothing to do what is going on between us and Qatar."

"But the deployment of foreign troops with their armoured vehicles is a military escalation for which Qatar will bear the consequences."

"The disagreement with Qatar is a political and security dispute and has never been military," Khalid bin Ahmed said on Twitter.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on Monday accused Qatar of creating a "military escalation" in the regional diplomatic dispute, in an apparent reference to the long-planned deployment of Turkish troops in Qatar's capital, Doha, in recent days.

Just over two weeks after stating that Turkey's military's presence in Qatar has no relation to an ongoing Gulf crisis, Bahrain's foreign minister appears to have performed a complete U-turn.

"The attempt to silence Al Jazeera is an attempt to silence independent journalism in the region, and to challenge everyone's freedom to be heard and to be informed. This must not be allowed to happen," the Doha-based media network said in an open letter.

We are deeply proud of our journalism. We respect - and give thanks to - everyone we report about, and everyone we inform.

We remain resolute in carrying out our responsibility of providing reliable information, and giving those we cover a voice.

We are unwavering in our resolve to continue doing so, and we will proceed to tell the stories of the world from Kabul to Caracas and from Mosul to Sydney.

We will continue to do our job with integrity. We will continue to be courageous in the pursuit of the truth. And we will continue to respect people’s rights to be heard.