Tensions grow in occupied East Jerusalem after Israel implements new security measures at al-Aqsa compound.

Palestinian worshippers have clashed with Israeli security forces outside a gate to the Old City in Jerusalem, as tensions continue over the new security measures implements at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israeli security forces were seen dragging a worshipper, while another police officer appeared to punch a Palestinian man during the confrontation on Wednesday.

The confrontation followed clashes between Israeli forces and protesters after evening prayers in the occupied city on Tuesday.

President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party is also calling for a Day of Rage after metal detectors and turnstiles were installed at the entrance of al-Aqsa following a deadly shoot-out there on Friday.

During that incident, two Israeli security officers were killed in an alleged attack by three Palestinians who were killed by Israeli police following the violence.

According to officials, at least 14 Palestinians and two Israeli police officers were injured in clashes late on Tuesday.

At least 50 Palestinians were also injured on Monday in overnight clashes with Israeli police who remained at the sacred site, known as the Temple Mount to Jews and al-Haram al-Sharif or the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims.

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements have also called for protests on Wednesday in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Azzam Khatib Tamimi, head of the Waqf, the Islamic authority in charge of al-Aqsa, said earlier on Wednesday that the authority had instructed "imams in all the mosques in the city of Jerusalem not to hold prayers in their mosques and to come to al-Aqsa".

The Waqf also said in a statement on Wednesday that "the longer Israel delays the removal of the metal detectors, the worse it is going to get" as more Palestinian worshippers converge outside of Damascus and Lion's Gates in occupied East Jerusalem for prayers.

Palestinians have already been performing prayers outside the compound in protest since it was reopened on Sunday after a two-day closure.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, said the protests are not just about the implementation of the new security measures by Israel.

"This isn't about one isolated installation of a security measure," Fawcett said.

"For Palestinians this is about the fact that Israeli forces are an occupying force and the potential that Israel is in contravention of the UN articles guaranteeing freedom of worship, guaranteeing that occupying forces do not change any part of the status quo within the city.

"Palestinians see it as all part of the same narrative, and that is why these metal detectors are taking on such much weight."

Also on Wednesday, Israeli authorities closed the compound to Jewish visitors after what they call a violation by some Jewish individuals who appeared to have prayed at the site, which is forbidden to non-Muslim worshippers.

Under the status quo, Muslims are given religious control over the compound and Jews are allowed to visit but not pray there.

On Friday, Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that he did not want to alter the status quo, but Palestinians fear Israel is trying to retake control of the site by stealth.

The site houses the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock shrine, Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina, as well as the ruins of the Biblical Jewish Temple.

Questions about control of the site frequently lead to outbursts of fighting.

After Friday's alleged attack, Israel closed off the area, preventing Friday prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque for the first time in decades.

