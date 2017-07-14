Israeli police shoot dead three Palestinian suspects after they allegedly opened fire on Israelis near Al Aqsa compound.

Three Palestinians reportedly opened fire near Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's Old City, wounding three Israelis, before they were killed.

Israeli police said the three gunmen reached one of the gates near the Al Aqsa compound, opened fire and fled towards Al Aqsa mosque where they were shot dead by Israeli police officers on Friday.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett, reporting from Jerusalem, said the Palestinians reportedly exchanged fire with Israeli police officers near the Dung Gate of the Old City.

"Management of the mosque said the bodies of two Palestinians were inside the courtyard of the mosque compound," Fawcett said.

Two of the wounded were in serious condition, according to medical services.

Israeli police ordered the closure of the Al Aqsa compound, saying there would be no prayers at the site on Friday.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian during a raid in Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem.

Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians during the raid, sources told Al Jazeera.

