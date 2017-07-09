Houston Rockets' star guard and MVP runner-up James Harden signs deal to stay at NBA team until 2022-23 season.

The Houston Rockets have signed star guard James Harden to a four-year, $160m contract extension, giving him the richest contract in NBA history at $228m over six years.

The Rockets said on Saturday that the extension will run through 2022-23 season but will not kick in until 2019.

"It's my pleasure to announce we've reached agreement with James Harden on a long term contract extension," Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander said in a statement.

He added that Harden's "incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best" make him "the perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship".

This year's runner-up to Russell Westbrook for the NBA's MVP title, Harden has two years and nearly $60m left on his current contract with the Rockets.

Harden averaged 29.1 points and led the NBA with 11.2 assists last season.

Harden, whose team managed the league's third best win-loss record in 2016-2017, became the first player in the competition's history to record at least 2,000 points, 900 assists and 600 rebounds this season.

"Houston is home for me," Harden said. "My teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title."



The new NBA season begins on October 20.

