Fayez Serraj and Khalifa Haftar commit to refrain use of armed forces except for fight against 'terrorist' groups.

The two main rivals in conflict-ridden Libya have agreed on a nationwide ceasefire, except for the fight against terrorist groups, and will work on holding early presidential and parliamentary elections, according to a joint declaration.

Prime Minister Fayez Serraj and Khalifa Haftar, the military commander based in the remote east of the vast country, made the announcement on Tuesday after talks hosted in Paris by French President Emmanuel macron.

"We commit to a ceasefire and to refrain from any use of armed force for any purpose that does not strictly constitute counter-terrorism," Serraj and Haftar said in a joint declaration.

Macron, in facilitating the reconciliation, urged a political solution to the crisis and proposed that an army has to be working under civilian authority control for the territorial integrity of Libya.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan, reporting from La Celle-St-Cloud, to the west of Paris, said that President Macron has acknowledged the signing up to the ten-point declaration is a risk for both men.






