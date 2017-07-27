Palestinians celebrate as new security measures installed at entrance of al-Aqsa Mosque compound removed after protests.

Israel has removed more security installations from the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem after protest and deadly unrest in recent days.

Newly installed railings, gates and scaffolding where cameras were previously mounted were removed from the entrance to the compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, reported Al Jazeera early on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Israel had removed metal detectors from the entrance, installed after an attack nearby that killed two policemen on July 14.

Palestinians began to gather at the entrance to celebrate in the early hours of Thursday, with whistling and constant horns from cars.

A Palestinan man in the crowds at the entrance told Al Jazeera that he was there to celebrate a signifcant "victory".

"Today is a joyful day, full of celebration and sorrow at the same time - sorrow for the people who lost their lives and were injured," he said.

"We are under occupation and the al-Aqsa Mosque is a red-line to everyone in Jerusalem - actually, to everyone in Palestine, and all over the Muslim world - but much more for the people of [Jerusalem]. It's dearer than their own lives," he told Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan, reporting from outside the compound in occupied East Jerusalem, said the crowds were celebrating what protesters feel is a "significant victory" that has gone beyond simply protesting against security measures.

"This is very much a grassroots movement - this isn't led by Hamas or Fatah, the traditional political leaders of the Palestinians," he said.

"This is an occupied East Jerusalem movement; it's effectively leaderless but it's growing and growing."

A tense standoff has been underway between Israel and Muslim worshippers at the holy site despite the removal of the metal detectors, with concerns of major unrest later this week if no resolution is found.

Muslims have refused to enter the site and have prayed in the streets outside for more than a week after Israel installed the new security measures there.

Palestinians view the move as Israel asserting further control over the site, which houses the revered al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Israeli authorities said the metal detectors were needed because the July 14 attackers smuggled guns into the site and emerged from it to attack the officers.

Protests and deadly unrest have erupted in the days since the measures were installed, with violence breaking out around the compound in Jerusalem's Old City and in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in the past two weeks in confrontations with Israeli forces. Most of the injuries inflicted by the Israeli forces were from rubber-coated steel bullets.

An Israeli settler killed 18-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud on July 21 Sharaf in the Ras al-Amud neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

A second Palestinian, 20-year-old Muhamad Hasan Abu Ghanam, was killed by live fire during the demonstrations in Jerusalem.

And Israeli forces killed a third victim, 17-year-old Muhamad Mahmoud Khalaf, in clashes in the West Bank.

A Palestinian also broke into a home in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank last week and stabbed four Israelis, killing three.

There have been concerns that Friday's main weekly Muslim prayers - which typically draw thousands to al-Aqsa Mosque - will lead to even more serious clashes between protesters and Israeli security forces.

It was not immediately clear whether Muslim authorities would now give their approval to re-enter the site.

Mohammed Nuseibeh, deputy chairman of the Waqf Higher Council, told Al Jazeera said they would not issue an official response until their own technicians had gone into the mosque compound and evaluated it.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan said this has become a movement fighting against wider Israeli occupation.

"Even though the security measures have all been removed, these people say they will not go inside al-Aqsa Mosque, they want to remain outside, they want to get their voices heard," he said.

"For the first time in many years occupied East Jerusalem is in the headlines. These people have traditionally felt that none of the Palestinian representaives ever spoke for them."

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies