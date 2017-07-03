Bus burst into flames after colliding with truck near the Bavarian town of Stammbach in southern Germany.

At least 18 people who are unaccounted for after a bus crash in southern Germany are believed to have died as a fire engulfed the vehicle, police said.

The bus burst into flames after colliding with a truck near the Bavarian town of Stammbach on Monday.

"Thirty passengers were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries. The others are believed to have died in the burning tour bus," which had been carrying 48 people, police said in a statement.

A German minister said that 11 bodies had been retrieved from the crash site so far.

Earlier in the day, police spokesman Juergen Stadter told local media that there was "only a glimmer of hope" that some of the missing would be found alive outside the charred bus.

"Maybe someone ran away in shock," he said.

Another police spokeswoman, Anne Hoefer, told AFP news agency that the passengers were "old people" and that some may not have made it out of the bus.

'Great dismay'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced "great dismay" over the crash, her office said.



"Our thoughts go to the victims and their family members, as well as to the injured. We hope that those who have been rescued will recover from their injuries," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

According to the Bild newspaper, the coach was travelling from the eastern region of Lausitz and heading for Nuremberg.

If those missing are confirmed killed, the accident would be one of the worst to hit Germany.



Among the deadliest in recent years was a collision in June 2007, when 13 people were killed as their tour bus drove off the road and plunged several metres down a slope in eastern Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state.

Source: News agencies