London Fire Brigade says more than 70 firefighters called in to tackle the blaze in north London.

A huge fire has broken out in the London's Camden Town area and more than 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines have been called in to tackle the blaze, London Fire Brigade said.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called on Monday at 12.10am to Camden Lock Market to reports of a fire.

"London Fire Brigade were already at the scene when officers arrived. It is unknown at this stage if any persons are injured, we await update."

In June, a fire engulfed the Grenfell Tower in west London, killing at least 79 people.

