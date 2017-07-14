Government delegation chief says direct meeting with opposition was not raised with his team at Geneva talks.

The head of Syrian government delegation has said his team had not been asked to meet face-to-face with the opposition in the seventh round of UN-mediated indirect talks held in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bashar al-Jaafari, Syria's ambassador to the UN and the delegation chief, said the issue of direct talks was something "that has not been raised with us - not directly or indirectly".

"We have given sufficient explanations to the special envoy about our vision and the way we see this," Jaafari said on Friday after his final meeting with Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy for Syria.

"The most important thing is for us to have a national partner and not a client for a foreign agenda," he said alluding to foreign backers of the main opposition, like Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as smaller opposition factions.

READ MORE: Geneva talks - Syria constitution proposal on hold

Al Jazeera's Sue Turton, reporting from Geneva, said the Syrian opposition and the Syrian regime were close to actual direct talks, but Jaafari said Mistura was not even entertaining that idea.

"It seems like there was on counterterrorism and how the international community was not doing well when there were coalition strikes on the ground," she said.

"We are also hearing that the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) is not really happy as they see these talks a bit of a sham because at no point has the regime sit around the table with them and discuss anything," she said, referring to an umbrella body of the Syrian opposition.

A day earlier, de Mistura acknowledged that he was not "pushing" for the opposition and government delegations to meet directly until they could engage in "real" talks.

He did not expect HNC to unite with two other dissident groupings, the "Moscow" and "Cairo" platforms, in time for direct talks with Syria's government during this round.

READ MORE: Syria talks resume in Geneva after ceasefire deal

But asked if it could happen before the next round of Geneva negotiations, slated for late August, de Mistura told reporters: "Perhaps even earlier."

"I'm not pushing for it. Because I want, when it happens, that there should not be a row but should be real talks. We are actually pushing for areas where they do have common points," he said.

The Moscow and Cairo platforms each consist a handful of activists and are named after the cities where they first convened, at meetings held with Russia's approval and support. They do not control territory on the ground or have strong links with armed groups engaged in the war.

This week's talks were held as a ceasefire was in effect in southwest Syria. It was brokered by the US, which backs the rebels, as well as Russia, which provides military support to President Bashar al-Assad's troops. Jordan was also involved in the partial truce deal.

The UN talks are meant to lead to an agreement on a transition government, a new constitution and new elections in the country that has been ravaged by war since 2011.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies