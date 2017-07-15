A wall collapsed at Demba Diop stadium in Dakar as police fired tear gas at both sets of supporters after the game.

Eight people have been killed during a Senegal football league final in Dakar in a stampede that broke out following clashes at the end of the match, the official APS news agency said.

A wall collapsed at Demba Diop stadium on Saturday as people were leaving the stadium after the game between local teams Ouakam and Stade de Mbour, APS reported, adding many more were injured.

Police fired tear gas at clashing supporters from both teams who were throwing projectiles, and panic spread in the stadium leading to a crush.

At least 49 others were seriously injured in the confusion, APS said, while firefighters were on the scene along with large numbers of ambulances.

Senegal's safety record at large gatherings has been heavily criticised this year after the death of dozens of people at a religious retreat in April when a fire ripped through makeshift shelters.

