Contract means the UEFA matches will be available exclusively on beIN SPORTS for the next four years.

The Qatar-based sport television network beIN has announced it has won the exclusive rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for the 2018/19 to 2020/21 seasons.

The contract means that the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League will be available exclusively on beIN SPORTS, the home of football and current broadcaster of games for the next four years.

For the 2017/18 season, every match will be broadcast live and exclusive across beIN SPORTS 20 Sports channels, available in Arabic, English, Spanish and French.

"This acquisition reaffirms beIN SPORTS position as the undisputed market leader and provides our subscribers with continued access to the UEFA Champions League - one of the most illustrious leagues in world football," beIN said.

The agreement cements beIN’s long-standing partnership with UEFA and demonstrates their faith in beIN SPORTS and its award-winning sports coverage.

Announcing the agreement, Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: "UEFA are pleased to confirm that beIN SPORTS has extended its broadcasting partnership with the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League in the Middle East and North Africa region for the 2018/19 to 2020/21 seasons.

"beIN SPORTS delivers extensive coverage for the competitions to all football fans in the region with broadcast innovation and programming at the very highest production standards.

"beIN SPORTS continues to be great global partner of UEFA, with agreements in over 30 countries around the world, and we look forward to working closely with beIN SPORTS for another cycle of UEFA competitions."

Commenting on the award, Nasser Al Khelaifi, chairman and CEO of beIN, said: "We're delighted to continue our partnership with UEFA to provide Champions League football to our fans.

"This acquisition confirms the strength of our relationships with rights holders such as UEFA and adds to our best in class football offer, available exclusively on beIN SPORTS.

"The upcoming football season promises to be the best yet for beIN SPORTS subscribers with English Premier League, LaLiga, Series A, CAF Champions League and UEFA Champions League,culminating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"We look forward to continuing our work with UEFA, building on our successful 12-year partnership."

Source: Al Jazeera News