Any call for closing down or obstructing access to our channels is an attempt to silence freedom of expression.

To those who demand that Al Jazeera be shut down, and that people's right to the truth be suppressed, we too have demands.

We demand journalists be able to do their jobs free from intimidation and threat. We demand diversity of thought and opinion be cherished, not feared.

We demand the public have access to unbiased information.

We demand journalists not be treated as criminals.

We demand those without a voice be heard.

We demand press freedom.

Source: Al Jazeera News