Police have closed off London Bridge after reports that a van veered onto the sidewalk and hit pedestrians.
Eyewitnesses said that armed police were on the scene late on Satuday night and that as many as six people were injured.
"There is a huge police presence, emergency services are all over the place," said Al Jazeera's Oliver Varney from the scene.
"There are a lot of people that appear to be injured. I counted five or six people with serious injuries."
Police said they were dealing with a "serious incident" but gave no further details.
Al Jazeera's Varney said at least 40 police cars were on the scene.
"Earlier I saw a number of people on the ground seriously injured, there was a lot of blood," he said.
"People were trying to give them first aid and were flagging down emergency responders."
London Ambulance Service said it had "mutliple resources" at the scene and urged people to "avoid the area".
London's transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police.
More soon...