British police responding to 'serious incident' after van hits pedestrians on central bridge in heart of the city.

Police have closed off London Bridge after reports that a van veered onto the sidewalk and hit pedestrians.

Eyewitnesses said that armed police were on the scene late on Satuday night and that as many as six people were injured.

"There is a huge police presence, emergency services are all over the place," said Al Jazeera's Oliver Varney from the scene.

"There are a lot of people that appear to be injured. I counted five or six people with serious injuries."

Police said they were dealing with a "serious incident" but gave no further details.

Al Jazeera's Varney said at least 40 police cars were on the scene.

"Earlier I saw a number of people on the ground seriously injured, there was a lot of blood," he said.

"People were trying to give them first aid and were flagging down emergency responders."

Massive load of ambulances near Camberwell. Could be related to London Bridge attack. Going there now pic.twitter.com/yKG8xzdpVu — Peter Yeung (@ptr_yeung) June 3, 2017

London Ambulance Service said it had "mutliple resources" at the scene and urged people to "avoid the area".

We're responding to this incident and more information will follow when we have it. https://t.co/yqvY7Zf9Zx — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 3, 2017

London's transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police.

