Man opens fire on fellow employees inside package delivery facility before 'turning the gun on himself'.

A gunman opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, killing at least three people before taking his own life, according to police.

Wednesday's shooting prompted a massive police response in a neighborhood near the California city's downtown area.

San Fransisco police Sgt. Toney Chaplin told journalists the shooter killed three people and wounded two others.

(UPS) spokesman Steve Gaut told The Associated Press that an employee fired inside the facility before the drivers were sent out to do their normal daily deliveries.

Police said they were unsure whether the man, who was wearing a UPS uniform, was actually an employee.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital received the victims, spokesman Brent Andrew said, but he did not know exactly how many people.

Auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots.

The next thing he knew, he said, "a mob of UPS drivers" was running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter".

Uniformed UPS employees were later led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a brief shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

It came the same day a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice, wounding US Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others.