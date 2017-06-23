Social media users hit back with humour and own list of grievances in response to Riyadh and allies' list of demands.

Social media users have hit back online with humour and their own list of grievances after Saudi Arabia and its allies that have cut ties with Doha issued a list of demands.

Almost immediately after the Saudi-led bloc's 13-point list of demands was made public on Friday, Twitter users began posting their reactions under the hashtag "the list is refused".

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar on June 5 over allegations the country funds "terrorism" and is too close to Iran - allegations Qatar has repeatedly denied.

Their steep list of demands, published by news agencies on Friday, includes calls on Qatar to shutdown Al Jazeera Media Network, shut down the Al Jazeera network, close a Turkish military base, scale down ties with Iran, and pay an unspecified sum in compensation.

Qatar now has 10 days to comply.

U have NOTHING on Qatar and ur list shows u dont want to solve the issue.Plz go to ur room n dont come out till we tell u to#القائمة_مرفوضة — خلود (@kbk_alshiba) June 23, 2017

#القائمة_مرفوضة

Hey friends at #ksa #uae , plz help include below in demands 2 #qatar

A-3 FREE #Nutella a week

B-Free bobcorn at cinema — MISTER SBONSOR (@MisterSbonsor) June 23, 2017

"Qatar refuses Saudi and the Emirates' conditions and answers them with this voice message," wrote one Twitter user, embedding a man singing an old Gulf song, asking his wife to "take your bag of clothes and leave my house for good" and telling her she has a "long tongue", implying she talks too much.

قطر ترفض شروط السعودية والامارات

وترد عليهم بهذي الرسالة الصوتية



#القايمه_مرفوضه pic.twitter.com/qJef3MaJ07 — Nasser khan (@nasser19999) June 23, 2017

Other Twitter users circulated a humourous list of counter demands for both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The counter demands for the UAE include the expulsion of 800,000 Iranians - a country the Saudi-led bloc have accused Qatar of being too close to - the expulsion of exiled Palestinian strongman Mohammed Dahlan and "Egyptian and Jordanian security mercenaries", and a halt of support for renegade Libyan general Khalifa Haftar.

The list also includes demands for the UAE to pull out of southern Yemen, to allow international human rights groups into its prisons, to close its Sky News Arabia broadcaster, and to disclose all secret relations with Iran

The counter demands for Saudi Arabia include the closure of its Al-Arabiya broadcaster and its Middle East and Eilaf newspapers; the expulsion of ousted Tunisian president Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, who fled and sought refuge in Saudi Arabia, back to Tunisia; the publication of the names of thousands of Saudis who went to fight in Iraq and Syria; the disclosure of royal family and government money funneled into the wars in Iraq and Syria; the cancellation of the $450mn arms deal with US President Donald Trump; and the allowance of Qatari organisations to help the poor in Saudi Arabia.

Other Twitter users countered the list of demands with their own demand to see evidence connected to the charges against Qatar.

They showed us their "demands" and now we demand evidence. #القائمة_مرفوضة — نورة آل ثاني (@NooraNAlthani) June 23, 2017

"Practicing dictatorship on your people is one thing, and practicing it against a nation and brotherly people is another," wrote Twitter user Hamad Ali al-Muhande.

"I think the intent of the list is to force Qatar out of the council," he said, referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

٥-

ممارسة الديكتاتورية على شعبك شئ

وممارستها على دولة وشعب شقيق شئ آخر

اعتقد القصد من القائمه هو اجبار قطر للخروج من المجلس#القايمه_مرفوضه — حمد علي المهندي (@hba863) June 23, 2017

"Childish colonial demands to turn the Emir of Qatar from an independent ruler to a governor employed by Al Saud to run Qatar," wrote Mustafa al-Jamaye, in reaction to the list.

مطالب استعمارية صبيانية وتحول أمير قطر من حاكم مستقل الى حاكم موظف وضعه آل سعود لتسيير قطر!!

كمواطن عربي #الجزيرة خط أحمر #القايمه_مرفوضه — مصطفى الجامعي (@moustafa8155) June 23, 2017

Muneer al-Jallude wrote: "The owners of the list of demands from Qatar are either stupid or fools or arrogant, and I think they are probably a combination of all three".

أصحاب قائمة المطالب من قطر إما أنهم أغبياء أو حمقى أو متعجرفون وأظنهم يجمعون الثلاثة جميعا#حصار_قطر#القائمة_مرفوضة — منير الجالودي (@jaloodym) June 23, 2017

In an attempt to portray Qatari reactions to the Saudi-bloc's list of demands, one Twitter user posted video of a child giggling.

Another Twitter user posted a video of a man attempting to order a chicken sandwich with complex instructions and a diagram, writing: "In the name of God, the demands have arrived".

Source: Al Jazeera News