Double suicide attack kills civilians displaced by Boko Haram fighting in northern Cameroon, officials say.

Several people have been killed and dozens wounded in a double suicide bombing at a refugee camp housing civilians in northern Cameroon, according to officials.

A local government official put the death toll at six and said more than 30 people were wounded, 10 seriously, in the twin blasts that tore through the camp in the town of Kolofata at about 6am local time (05:00 GMT).

A police officer told the Reuters news agency that four people were confirmed dead. Both bombers also died.

Regional Governor Midjiyawa Bakari blamed the bombings on Boko Haram, the Nigerian armed group that has carried out attacks and kidnappings in Cameroon as it has widened its armed campaign to the area around Lake Chad.

Cross-border attacks

Northern Cameroon has in recent years suffered from the overflow of violence linked to Boko Haram, which launches frequent cross-border raids.

Nigerian refugees have flooded across the border and local residents have been forced to flee their homes.

Villages and towns in the area have regularly been targeted by suicide bombers.

A similar attack in Kolofata killed nine people in September 2015.

Thousands of troops have been deployed to the area in a bid to stem the violence.

Source: News agencies