Turkish FM heads to Kuwait after brief trip to Qatar, praising Doha's 'wise and calm' handling of the crisis.

Turkey's foreign minister is due to fly to Kuwait after a short visit to Qatar as part of Ankara push to reach a diplomatic solution to the Gulf crisis.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was accompanied during his visit to Doha on Wednesday evening by Turkey's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci.

Cavusoglu said that Turkey was exerting its utmost efforts to mend ties between Qatar and three fellow members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

"We do not want any differences between our brothers in the GCC countries, and it is not enough to say that there is a problem without trying to resolve it," he told Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Cavusoglu praised the "wise and calm manner" with which Doha had approached the crisis.

"All those we spoke to expressed their respect and appreciation of the Qatari position towards this crisis as well as Qatar's ideal handling of the crisis, for which it earned the respect of all," he said.

During the meeting with this Qatari counterpart in Doha, Cavusoglu was briefed on the developments of the dispute.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed his appreciation for the Turkish stance towards the blockade imposed on Qatar.

Cavusoglu earlier said that the situation "was causing great discomfort for everybody" especially during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

READ MORE - Qatar-Gulf crisis: All the latest updates

The diplomatic push continued elsewhere.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has described the decision by Gulf states to cut political and economic ties with Qatar as inhumane, is expected to hold phone talks with US President Donald Trump in the coming days.

Erdogan's spokesman also said a trilateral meeting between Turkey, France and Qatar was planned.

This is in addition to mediation efforts already launched by Kuwait's Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah.

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, called for the Gulf countries to find a peaceful solution to the row.

A spokesman for Guterres said he expressed his "full support for Kuwait's efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote an effective dialogue".

The planned talks follow discussions on Tuesday between Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Source: News agencies