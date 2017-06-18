Fatalities and hostages reported after armed men raided a luxury resort outside the capital, Bamako.

At least two people have been killed after gunmen stormed a popular tourist resort on the outskirts of Mali's capital, Bamako, according to officials.

Malian troops and soldiers from France's Bakhane counter-terrorist force headed to the scene after the luxury Campement de Kangaba resort in Dougourakoro, which is frequented by top officials and foreigners, came under attack on Sunday.

Security forces said 32 guests have been rescued so far.

Local residents earlier reported hearing shots fired while smoke billowed into the air.

"Unfortunately for the moment there are two dead, including a Franco-Gabonese," Security Minister Salif Traore told the AFP news agency.

A security ministry official said government troops "have sealed off the area and are in the process of organising operations" against the attackers.

Andrea de Georgio, a freelance journalist in Bamako, said the resort is located about 10km outside the capital.

He told Al Jazeera that the attack seemed to be "well-organised".

"The attackers are hidden inside the camp, and the camp is very big so there are a lot of places where they can hide," de Georgio said.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque, reporting from neighbouring Senegal, quoted sources as saying that security forces have be gooing door-to-door inside the resort, making sure that the fighters are apprehended or driven out.

Security threats

The west African country has been battling armed rebellion for several years, with fighters roaming the north and centre of Mali.

The US embassy in Bamako had warned earlier this month "of a possible increased threat of attacks against Western diplomatic missions, places of worship, and other locations in Bamako where Westerners frequent".

In November 2015, gunmen took guests and staff hostage at the luxury Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako in a siege that left at least 20 people dead, including 14 foreigners.

That attack was claimed by al-Qaeda's North African affiliate, the al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) group.

A state of emergency has been renewed several times since the Radisson Blu attack, most recently in April when it was extended for six months.

The United Nations has a 12,000-strong force in Mali known as MINUSMA, which began operations in 2013.



It has been targeted constantly by armed fighters, with dozens of peacekeepers killed, including five on Saturday.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies