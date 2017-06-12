Kurdish factions backed by US coalition air strikes push for Raqqa as thousands of civilians are stuck inside the city.

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have captured several strategic neighbourhoods just outside of ISIL's de facto capital in Raqqa province, the group said in a press release.

The SDF made gains outside Raqqa city, where Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant's (ISIL) fighters are currently surrounded by the Kurdish forces.

SDF said they captured Romaniyeh neighbourhood west of Raqqa city early on Monday.

The SDF, a group of Kurdish and Arab fighters, are currently battling ISIL for control of Sinaaya and Hetin neighbourhoods east and west of Raqqa city, the press release said.

ISIL captured Raqqa from rebel groups in 2014 and has since used it as their home base.

The US-led coalition said 3,000 to 4,000 ISIL fighters are thought to be holed up in Raqqa city, in which about 160,000 civilians remain, according to the UN.

The SDF forces have captured several neighbourhoods in Raqqa city since Tuesday, including the eastern neighbourhood of Mashlab.

Backed by US- coalition air strikes, the SDF began a major offensive on Tuesday to seize the city.

Ahmad, a Tabqa-based activist who would only give his first name, told Al Jazeera that civilians are expecting ISIL to retreat or surrender in a matter of days.

READ MORE: US-backed SDF opens two fronts on ISIL-held Raqqa

"People are barely surviving inside Raqqa. ISIL basically told residents if they want to leave, they can leave but without taking any of their belongings.

"If the Kurds take Raqqa, displaced people can go back to their homes. We are literally left with just three options: the Syrian government, ISIL or the Kurds. We choose the Kurds," he said.

Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, an activist group in Raqqa, said coalition air strikes have destroyed several buildings, including schools and mosques, in the past week.

1-#Raqqa the coalition is using the scorched earth policy in Raqqa almost every important building in Raqqa bombed and destroyed #Syria — الرقة تذبح بصمت (@Raqqa_SL) June 11, 2017

READ MORE: The battle for Raqqa: Who controls what

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday that at least 24 civilians have been killed in air strikes and fighting in the past 48 hours.

The SDF has been working to encircle Raqqa since November in an offensive backed by the US-led coalition.

The SDF control parts of northeastern Syria from the Iraqi border to the city of Manbij in Aleppo on the western banks of the Euphrates.

With additional reporting by Diana al Rifai: @D_R_23

Source: Al Jazeera News