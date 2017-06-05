'Qatar' trends with many calling decision by several Arab countries to cut diplomatic ties with Gulf country 'reckless'.

Following the announcement that several nations were cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, the world erupted on social media, with many calling the move "severe" and "reckless".

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Yemen and the Maldives announced they would suspend relations with the Gulf state on Monday, escalating a row following a recent hack of the Qatari state-news agency.

Qatar's foreign ministry said it regretted the Arab countries "unjustified decision" that is in "violation of its sovereignty".



Online, the hashtag translating as "cutting ties with Qatar" (#قطع_العلاقات_مع_قطر) was the number one trend worldwide with more than one million mentions at the time of publication.

"Qatar" was also trending worldwide with many pointing to the seriousness of the current rift between the countries:

These measures against #Qatar is unprecedented, the inter-Arab/GCC relations hasn't seen this escalation since Camp David Accords. — ريم الحرمي (@Reem_AlHarmi) 5 June 2017

This is the most severe crisis in the GCC's history. Even the Emir of Kuwait, the wise man of the Gulf, was unable to halt the escalation. — سلطان سعود القاسمي (@SultanAlQassemi) 5 June 2017

I’m not saying a Saudi-Qatar war is coming, but if it were, this is what the ramp-up would look like https://t.co/f03i8uVnrR — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) 5 June 2017

You see Qatar?

I don't see Qatar. pic.twitter.com/HnBMWNp0zD — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) 5 June 2017

Many in Qatar shared their support for the country:

We are united with His Highness and fully support him. Please don't be fooled by the media 👍🏽#Proud_Qatari 🇶🇦💖 #تميم_المجد 🇶🇦💖 pic.twitter.com/xVSaHX3pUf — سّ 👑 (@X_9_9) 24 May 2017

(Translation: They think that this way they will get people to turn against the government, they don't know that the Qatari people stand with their government even if we live on bread crumbs.)

#قطع_العلاقات_مع_قطر يظنون بالطريقة هذي الشعب يخرج ع طوره ويفرط ع الحكومة يا جهلاء الشعب القطري لحماً ودماً مع الحكومة لو نعيش ع فتات خبز — ⚡️الزلزال⚡️ (@alrahman911) 5 June 2017

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain have given Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their countries, Reuters news agency reported. Many worried what this might mean for families who live in different GCC countries:

What about families ? What about those who live / work/ study in between?💔 #قطع_العلاقات_مع_قطر — ‏ٰ (@NouraBJ_) 5 June 2017

Such a reckless decision which terrifies me as an Egyptian who's born and lived in SA. Did they consider the families?!#قطع_العلاقات_مع_قطر — Abdalla M. Majdy (@AbodyRulez) 5 June 2017

Just feeling concerned about many families that are half Emirate/ Qatari 💔#قطع_العلاقات_مع_قطر — T.A (@NikeHoney) 5 June 2017

Major long-haul carriers such as Doha-based Qatar Airways and Dubai's Emirates have suspended flights. Some shared photos of Qataris who were reportedly "banned" from boarding planes in Saudi Arabia.

للقطريين في مطار جدة و الذين منعتهم السلطات السعودية من ركوب الطائرة

سيتم توفير طائرات خاصة لكم بمتابعة سعادة القنصل #قطع_العلاقات_مع_قطر pic.twitter.com/xEoSEIpj4G — فهد بوزوير (@FahadBuzwair) 5 June 2017

Others called on the leaders of the countries involved to mend strained ties, with some using a hashtag that translates to "We are all Tamim", referring to Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani:

I'm Saudi and All the Qataris are our brothers and the enemy is political. The game is dirty.

#كلنا_تميم#قطع_العلاقات_مع_قطر — #Hatém (@x7Tme) 5 June 2017

In the times of most need to unite we choose to be divided. Well done leaders. #قطع_العلاقات_مع_قطر — محمد منير (@MohamedMMoneer) 5 June 2017

United We Stand, Divided We Fall#كلنا_تميم — Iftikhar Ayoub (@iFtiKhArAyOuB) 5 June 2017

Source: Al Jazeera News