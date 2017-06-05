Following the announcement that several nations were cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, the world erupted on social media, with many calling the move "severe" and "reckless".
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Yemen and the Maldives announced they would suspend relations with the Gulf state on Monday, escalating a row following a recent hack of the Qatari state-news agency.
Qatar's foreign ministry said it regretted the Arab countries "unjustified decision" that is in "violation of its sovereignty".
Online, the hashtag translating as "cutting ties with Qatar" (#قطع_العلاقات_مع_قطر) was the number one trend worldwide with more than one million mentions at the time of publication.
"Qatar" was also trending worldwide with many pointing to the seriousness of the current rift between the countries:
Many in Qatar shared their support for the country:
(Translation: They think that this way they will get people to turn against the government, they don't know that the Qatari people stand with their government even if we live on bread crumbs.)
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain have given Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their countries, Reuters news agency reported. Many worried what this might mean for families who live in different GCC countries:
Major long-haul carriers such as Doha-based Qatar Airways and Dubai's Emirates have suspended flights. Some shared photos of Qataris who were reportedly "banned" from boarding planes in Saudi Arabia.
Others called on the leaders of the countries involved to mend strained ties, with some using a hashtag that translates to "We are all Tamim", referring to Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani:
Source: Al Jazeera News