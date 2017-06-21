Series of decrees reshuffle Saudi Arabia's line of succession and host of other high-ranking postings in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has issued a series of royal decrees on Wednesday, the foremost being the appointment of his son, Mohammed bin Salman, as the Kingdom's crown prince and deputy prime minister.

Mohammed bin Salman's predecessor as crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, was relieved of all his roles, including deputy prime minister and interior minister. Prince Salman will retain his position as defence minister.

READ MORE: Mohammed bin Salman named Saudi Arabia's crown prince

Other decrees issued by King Salman are:

Amending Article V from the Kingdom's statute of ruling, which stipulates that only the sons and grandsons of the founding King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Faisal Al Saud can be Saudi kings and crown princes

Appointing Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as the Minister of Interior

Relieving Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Rubaiaan from his role as Deputy Minister of Interior and appointing him as a consultant in the Royal Court

Appointing Dr Ahmed bin Mohammad Al-Salem as Deputy Minister of Interior

Relieving Dr Nasser bin Abdulazizi Al-Daoud from his role as consultant in the Royal Court, and naming him undersecretary to the Ministry of Interior

Appointing Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as the Kingdom's ambassador to Germany

Appointing Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulazizi Al Saud as the Kingdom's Ambassador to Italy

Appointing Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Faisal bin Abdulazizi bin Abdullah Al-Sudairi as consultants in the Royal Court

Appointing Prince Bandar bin Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as assistant to the president of the General Intelligence Directorate (GID)

Appointing Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as vice chairman of the General Sports Authority

Appointing Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi as deputy governor of Al-Jouf Region

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies