Qatar's national football team could face disciplinary action from FIFA after its players warmed up for a World Cup qualifier against South Korea wearing t-shirts showing support for the country's Emir.

The show of support for Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani came after several Gulf nations and Egypt cut ties with Qatar and imposed economic sanctions on Doha for allegedly supporting "extremism".

Qatar denies the accusations.

The white shirts worn by the players were emblazoned with a profile portrait of the Emir, an image that has become a widely used symbol of defiance by Qataris in response to the diplomatic crisis.

The t-shirt was also waved by midfielder Hasan Al-Haydos after he put the Qataris 1-0 ahead from a free-kick in the 25th minute.

After scoring, Haydos sprinted to the touchline and held up a t-shirt to the crowd.

FIFA bans any unsanctioned political, religious or commercial messages on shirts.

Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup. FIFA chief Gianni Infantino had confirmed the tournament was not under threat by the diplomatic crisis.

After the match, that Qatar won 3-2, its Uruguayan coach Jorge Fossati defended his players and then condemned the "ridiculous situation" of the "blockade".

"I don't see something that can receive a punishment as it is a t-shirt with a picture of the Emir," he said. "It doesn't say anything against anybody.

"I can't agree with the blockade that is against the people, against the families, many families are damaged, they really don't deserve this."

On the field, Qatar's Hasan Al Haydos scored the winner 16 minutes from time in the win that keeps their hopes alive of a third-place finish in Group A and a shot at the playoffs.

