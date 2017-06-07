Aircraft carrying more than 100 people was flying over the Andaman Sea when it disappeared from the radars.

A Myanmar military aircraft carrying more than 100 people has gone missing on a flight from a southern town to the city of Yangon, the military and civil aviation officials said.

The transport plane was flying over the Andaman Sea on Wednesday when it disappeared from the radars, the army chief's office said in a statement.

"Communication was lost suddenly at about 1:35pm (07:05 GMT) when it reached about 20 miles (32km) west of Dawei town," it said.

General Myat Min Oo said the Chinese-made Y-8 aircraft was carrying 90 passengers - mostly families of military personnel - and 14 crew members when it went missing.

"The military plane went missing and lost contact after it took off from Myeik, and now the military has started a sea and air search with naval ships and military aircraft and is preparing for rescue operations," he told the AP news agency.

"We think it was a technical failure. Weather is fine there," an airport source told AFP, asking not to be named, adding there was no news of the plane so far.

