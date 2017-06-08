Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane vanished over the Andaman Sea with 122 soldiers and family members.

Bodies and debris were found in the water on Thursday after a Myanmar military plane vanished over the Andaman Sea with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board, the military said in a statement.

Three bodies, including two adults and a child, were found by a navy ship 35km from the southern coastal town of Launglon, the military said on its official Facebook page.

A plane wheel that was believed to be from the Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane was also found, the statement said.

"We have found the plane and some dead bodies this morning about 8:25am [0155 GMT]," a spokesman for the military's information team told AFP.

The aircraft disappeared after takeoff from Myeik, also known as Mergui, in southeastern Myanmar on the Andaman coast and was heading for the country's largest city, Yangon over the Andaman Sea.

It was raining at the time, but not heavily.

An announcement posted on the Facebook page of the commander of the military, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, said contact was lost about a half-hour into the flight.

