Attendees were gathered to mourn a victim of deadly violence a day earlier at protests decrying a lack of security.

At least 20 people were killed on Saturday in three explosions at a funeral of a protester in Kabul who demanded more security in Afghanistan has killed at least 20 people, according to the health ministry.

Another 35 people were wounded in Saturday's attack during the burial ceremony of the son of Senator Mohammad Alam Izdyar.

The deaths on Saturday come after a huge blast on Wednesday that killed at least 90 people in Kabul, and one day after hundreds of protesters took to the streets to decry the country's lack of security.

At least four people died in Friday's protests.

TOLOnews, an Afghan news outlet, posted images to its Twitter feed showing bodies blasted to pieces after the explosions.

